Notoane only has eyes for Egypt now

SA Under-23 coach David Notoane could not hide his delight after his side qualified for the semifinals of the Africa Under-23 Cup of Nations on Friday, and says he will only worry about which players he may lose for a potential decider later on.

SA played to a 0-0 draw with Nigeria to get the point they needed to advance to the knockout stages, where they will meet hosts Egypt tomorrow.

"We are happy that we got the result we wanted, which was first to qualify for the next round with a draw or to get the win. Naturally, we wanted to win the game," Notoane said.

"In the first half we came quickly out of the blocks. We had big a chance early in the game with a counterattack but, unfortunately, the decision-making in the final third throughout the whole match was not spot-on.

"We were able to handle the threat of the balls into the box and the set-plays.

I am happy for the hard work the boys put in against a side that was pushing us for the full 90 minutes."

Egypt are the only side to have advanced to the semifinals with a 100% record, though they have not looked convincing despite the wins.

"We have to go dust ourselves off, refresh and regenerate mentally and physically, and we will then worry about Egypt," said Notoane.