Lebogang Phiri ready to play leading role in Bafana

Bafana Bafana star midfielder Lebogang Phiri did not have the best start to the year after he was overlooked for the Afcon finals in Egypt.

But now the 25-year-old is about to finish it in emphatic style after delivering a top-drawer performance for Bafana on Sunday.

Phiri powered SA to a 1-0 victory over Sudan with a thunderous strike that banked their first points in the qualifiers for the 2021 Afcon.

"Scoring was the greatest of feelings. I have been anticipating getting minutes in the national team," Phiri said. "I feel I have been doing exceptionally well where I am playing, we have great players in our country and I respect that.

"I have always awaited my chance in the national team and I did my level best and fortunately I got the goal that got us the win. From here it's just to keep going forward."