U-23s seek to emulate Bafana in Afcon semi against hosts Egypt

South Africa coach David Notoane could not hide his delight after his side qualified for the semifinals of the Africa Under-23 Cup of Nations on Friday, and says he will only worry about which players he may lose for a potential decider later on.

South Africa played to a 0-0 draw with Nigeria to get the point they needed to advance to the knockout stages, where they will meet hosts Egypt on Tuesday.

Notoane’s side had their chances to win the game and would have been deserving of the three points, but will also be pleased with a third consecutive clean sheet in the competition.

“We are happy that we got the result that we wanted, which was first to qualify for the next round with a draw, or to get the win. Naturally we wanted to win the game,” Notoane said.

“In the first half we came quickly out the blocks, we had big a chance early in the game with a counterattack, but unfortunately the decision-making in the final third throughout the whole match was not spot on.

“We were able to handle the threat of the balls into the box and the set-plays. I am happy for the hard work the boys put in against a side that was pushing us for the full 90 minutes.”