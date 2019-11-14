Enocent Mkhabela vows to rediscover his form

Highlands Park midfielder Enocent Mkhabela has vowed to regain the kind of form that saw him earn a big move from the now-defunct Platinum Stars to SuperSport United in 2013.

Since leaving SuperSport in 2016 for Kaizer Chiefs, where he never played an official match, Mkhabela's career has been in decline.

The 30-year-old midfielder was part of the Stars team that suffered relegation at the end of the 2017/18 campaign.

"I am working very hard to return to my best and I believe that I am at a right club [Highlands] to achieve that.

"I still have a lot to offer in football. The old Enocent will come back again," Mkhabela told Sowetan.

The midfielder joined Highlands as a free agent in January.