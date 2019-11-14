Enocent Mkhabela vows to rediscover his form
Highlands Park midfielder Enocent Mkhabela has vowed to regain the kind of form that saw him earn a big move from the now-defunct Platinum Stars to SuperSport United in 2013.
Since leaving SuperSport in 2016 for Kaizer Chiefs, where he never played an official match, Mkhabela's career has been in decline.
The 30-year-old midfielder was part of the Stars team that suffered relegation at the end of the 2017/18 campaign.
"I am working very hard to return to my best and I believe that I am at a right club [Highlands] to achieve that.
"I still have a lot to offer in football. The old Enocent will come back again," Mkhabela told Sowetan.
The midfielder joined Highlands as a free agent in January.
"I have been struggling with injuries over the past few months, especially my ankle, but now I am feeling a bit healthier," he said.
Despite his fruitless spell at Chiefs, Mkhabela is still positive and hell-bent on playing for one of the so-called bigger teams again. The lad from Mbombela, Mpumalanga, is of the view that God is in control of his career.
"In football, you must keep on believing ... as long as I am still active I strongly believe that I can still play for bigger clubs. What happened at Chiefs was God's plan, so I cannot be always thinking about it. God can still make things happen for me," he said.
Mkhabela, who's featured in only three of Highlands' 11 league games this season, feels the Lions of the North have enough in their arsenal to challenge for the league title, though they're 13 points adrift of runaway leaders Kaizer Chiefs, who have 28 points.
"We have a squad that can fight for the league, so I think we can challenge and pose a real threat," he said.
