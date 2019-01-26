Highlands Park will be looking to conclude some transfer business over the next week‚ including a possible return to South African football for Mandla Masango and a way out of his current quagmire for striker Rodney Ramagalela.

Park coach Owen Da Gama was speaking after his team beat AmaZulu 3-1 on penalties after a 1-1 extra-time scoreline in their Nedbank Cup last-32 encounter at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi on Friday night.

“With the transfer window‚ we really need to get a few players‚ although it’s difficult to sign players now because all the top players are locked up in teams‚” Da Gama said.

“I’ve spoken to the management and there is the possibility we can strengthen a little bit. We came up with the majority of our National First Division squad and some of the players need a little bit more time [to adjust to the top-flight]. Others are really doing well.

“We need to make sure‚ first of all‚ that we have a strong enough squad to compete in the league.”

Ramagalela is top of the list‚ said Da Gama.

“With his experience upfront there‚ he’ll also bring out more in [Tendai] Ndoro. At the moment we are playing with one striker and a false nine.

“Whether we can get him or not is a different story. But certainly I’m very interested in a player like that.”

Ramagalela is currently sidelined at Polokwane City after refusing to sign a contract extension. His deal at the club ends in June.

“I don’t know what’s happening there‚ I just heard he’d been suspended.