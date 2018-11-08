Abia Nale impresses Black Leopards

Black Leopards coach Joel Masutha has given an indication that the club might sign forgotten winger Abia Nale, subject to him agreeing personal terms with Lidoda Duvha management.

Nale, 32, last experienced a top-flight match in January, playing only three minutes for the now-defunct Platinum Stars in their 2-0 league loss to Orlando Pirates. The former Kaizer Chiefs attacker has been training with Leopards for some weeks now, aiming to earn a deal to resurrect his football career.

"I believe that the management of the team is speaking to him [Nale]. I will be talking to him after our game against Chiefs (last night). I would really love to have him in the team. He has been doing very well in training. I was impressed. It will now depend on the negotiations between him and the club.

"I will come back to you when the decision is taken. But one thing for sure is that he can add value to the team. With his experience, he can also be a good leader to our youngsters in the team."

The Venda-based club is also assessing another former Dikwena and Chiefs midfielder Enocent Mkhabela and ex-Baroka centre-back Mzwanele Mahashe as they try to find solutions amid their rather uninspiring start to the season.

But Masutha remains positive that Leopards won't be counted among relegation-threatened clubs this season.