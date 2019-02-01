Highlands Park bag Rama-G

Highlands Park have beefed up their strike force by bringing on board Rodney Ramagalela - the 30-year-old striker from Polokwane City who was involved in a standoff with the Limpopo club.

But the striker will only join the club next season.

He has been barred from training with Polokwane after negotiations over a new deal collapsed.

Highlands director Sinky Mnisi announced yesterday that Ramagalela has signed a three-year contract beginning next season, beating several Gauteng clubs who had been linked with the ex-Black Leopards man's signature.