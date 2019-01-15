Zwane blows own MDC trumpet

Despite being eight points adrift of leaders Cape Town City, Kaizer Chiefs MultiChoice Diski Challenge (MDC) coach Arthur Zwane feels there's no reserve league side that can match them pound for pound.

With four games to spare, Chiefs can do little to challenge City in the run-in for the MDC title. Zwane's troops are yet to win the reserve league title since its inception in 2015.

In their element, Chiefs thumped Baroka 4-1 at Sisa Dukashe Stadium at the weekend. The blistering performance by his charges prompted Zwane to blow his own trumpet, saying they are no match in the MDC.

"There's no team that can match us pound for pound. We always dictate terms and scoring goals. But our undoing is in conceding stupid goals and end up losing points," said Zwane.