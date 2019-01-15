Zwane blows own MDC trumpet
Despite being eight points adrift of leaders Cape Town City, Kaizer Chiefs MultiChoice Diski Challenge (MDC) coach Arthur Zwane feels there's no reserve league side that can match them pound for pound.
With four games to spare, Chiefs can do little to challenge City in the run-in for the MDC title. Zwane's troops are yet to win the reserve league title since its inception in 2015.
In their element, Chiefs thumped Baroka 4-1 at Sisa Dukashe Stadium at the weekend. The blistering performance by his charges prompted Zwane to blow his own trumpet, saying they are no match in the MDC.
"There's no team that can match us pound for pound. We always dictate terms and scoring goals. But our undoing is in conceding stupid goals and end up losing points," said Zwane.
The Chiefs coach reckons they've dominated all their 11 games thus far, except for their goalless draw against Highlands Park last September.
"We have been performing like this [referring to Baroka match] all season long. Maybe if there's a game where we did not perform according to our standard was against Highlands Park."
It was captain Nkosingiphile Ngcobo's brace, cherry-topped by goals from Itumeleng Shopane and man-of-the-match, Happy Mashiane, that inspired Chiefs to this empathic victory over Bakgaga.
"This is one season where I have seen a lot of improvement from individuals and I am happy. We want to develop players holistically. We don't want shortcuts," stated Zwane.
MDC results:
Chippa 1, Pirates 2; FS Stars 3, Maritzburg 1; AmaZulu 1, Celtic 1; Wits 0, PLK City 1; Baroka 1, Chiefs 4; SuperSport 1, Arrows 0; Sundowns 1, CPT City 1; Highlands 1, Leopards 3.