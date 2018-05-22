PSL Awards: Tau and Ndlovu set for the final showdown
It promises to be a Percy Tau versus Siphesihle Ndlovu show at the PSL awards next week.
Mamelodi Sundowns forward Tau is tipped to bag the main awards on Tuesday at the Sandton Convention Centre. The event will be broadcast live on SuperSport 4 and SABC from 9pm.
Ndlovu, of Maritzburg United, will battle it out with Tau for the big award, the PSL Footballer of the Season as well as for the Players' Player of the Season accolade.
Even if the Bafana Bafana star emerges as the big winner, Ndlovu may still have a lot to celebrate on the night as he's nominated in five categories; Footballer of the Year, Player's Player, Midfielder, Young Player of the Season and the Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player.
The two Bafana stars could well be the centre of attention at the awards. Tau's name also appears in the top scorer category, which he will share with Polokwane City striker, Rodney Ramagalela, after both finished with 11 goals.
Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana is the third player for the main award and he also features among the best midfielders this season.
The Footballer of the Season, which has always carried a prize money of R250000, is voted for by the 16 PSL coaches. Golden Arrows coach Clinton Larsen said he picked Tau and Orlando Pirates midfielder Musa Nyatama, but the latter didn't make the cut for the top three.
"Tau's consistency for both club and country has been impressive. He and Nyatama are my outstanding players," said Larsen, who was in the building to collect his Coach of the Month award for May.
Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane admitted recently that he had opted for Ndlovu since coaches are not allowed to vote for players from their own teams.
Mosimane will take on Fadlu Davids and Micho Sredojevic of Maritzburg and Pirates respectively in the much-talked about Coach of the Season category.
Here are all the nominees
Footballer of the Season:
Hlompho Kekana, Percy Tau [both Sundowns], Siphesihle Ndlovu [Maritzburg]
Players' Player of the Season:
Siphesihle Ndlovu, Percy Tau, Musa Nyatama [Pirates]
Goalkeeper of the Season:
Itumeleng Khune [Chiefs], Richard Ofori [Maritzburg], Denis Onyango [Sundowns]
Defender of the Season:
Bevan Fransman, Siyanda Xulu [both Maritzburg] , Innocent Maela [Pirates]
Midfielder of the Season:
Siphesihle Ndlovu, Hlompho Kekana, Musa Nyatama
Young Player of the Season:
Siphesihle Ndlovu, Teboho Mokoena [SuperSport], Sibusiso Mabiliso [AmaZulu]
Coach of the Season:
Fadlu Davids [Maritzburg], Pitso Mosimane [Sundowns], Milutin Sredojevic [Pirates]
MTN8 - Last Man Standing:
Jeremy Brockie [during his time at SuperSport United], Thabo Nodada [Cape Town City], Ronwen Williams [SuperSport United]
Telkom Knockout Player of the Tournament:
Amr Gamal, Darren Keet [both Bidvest Wits], Lantshane Phalane [Celtic]
Nedbank Most Promising Player:
Lebohang Maboe [Maritzburg], Nyiko Mobbie [Free State Stars], Siphesihle Ndlovu [Maritzburg]
Nedbank Player of the Tournament:
Lebohang Maboe, Andrea Fileccia [both Maritzburg], Thela Ngobeni [Free State Stars]
Absa Premiership Top Scorer:
Percy Tau, Rodney Ramagalela [Polokwane]
NFD Top Goalscorer:
Peter Shalulile [Highlands Park], Mwape Musonda [Black Leopards]
MDC Player of the Season:
Siboniso Conco [Arrows], Given Thibedi [Chiefs], Molahlehi Khunyedi [Wits]
MDC Player of the Tournament:
Luke Moses, Itumeleng Shopane [both Chiefs], Promise Mkhuma
[Sundowns]