PSL Awards: Tau and Ndlovu set for the final showdown

It promises to be a Percy Tau versus Siphesihle Ndlovu show at the PSL awards next week.

Mamelodi Sundowns forward Tau is tipped to bag the main awards on Tuesday at the Sandton Convention Centre. The event will be broadcast live on SuperSport 4 and SABC from 9pm.

Ndlovu, of Maritzburg United, will battle it out with Tau for the big award, the PSL Footballer of the Season as well as for the Players' Player of the Season accolade.

Even if the Bafana Bafana star emerges as the big winner, Ndlovu may still have a lot to celebrate on the night as he's nominated in five categories; Footballer of the Year, Player's Player, Midfielder, Young Player of the Season and the Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player.

The two Bafana stars could well be the centre of attention at the awards. Tau's name also appears in the top scorer category, which he will share with Polokwane City striker, Rodney Ramagalela, after both finished with 11 goals.

Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana is the third player for the main award and he also features among the best midfielders this season.

The Footballer of the Season, which has always carried a prize money of R250000, is voted for by the 16 PSL coaches. Golden Arrows coach Clinton Larsen said he picked Tau and Orlando Pirates midfielder Musa Nyatama, but the latter didn't make the cut for the top three.

"Tau's consistency for both club and country has been impressive. He and Nyatama are my outstanding players," said Larsen, who was in the building to collect his Coach of the Month award for May.

Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane admitted recently that he had opted for Ndlovu since coaches are not allowed to vote for players from their own teams.

Mosimane will take on Fadlu Davids and Micho Sredojevic of Maritzburg and Pirates respectively in the much-talked about Coach of the Season category.