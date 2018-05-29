Sundowns' Percy Tau walks away with top honours at glittering PSL awards

Percy Tau’s sensational season with champions Mamelodi Sundowns was acknowledged at a glittering function at the Sandton Convention Centre on Tuesday night after he deservedly walked away with total earnings of R462 500 after winning the main accolades at the Premier Soccer League’s (PSL) end-of-the-season awards.

Tau won the prized PSL Footballer of the Season award (R250 000), the Absa Premiership Player’s Player of the Season (R200 000) gong and half of the top scorer of the season winnings.

He saw off stiff competition from Sundowns team-mate Hlompho Kekana and Maritzburg United’s Siphesihle Ndlovu to win the PSL Footballer of the Season award. Ndlovu and musa Nyatama lost out to Tau in the Player’s Player of the Season category.

The Sundowns marksman shared the top scorer award and its accompanying R25 000 prize money with Polokwane City hitman Rodney Ramagalela after the two players finished the season tied at 11 goals.

Kaizer Chiefs may have had a horror season under recently sacked coach Steve Komphela but that did not stop Itumeleng Khune from walking away with the goalkeeper of the season award.

Khune’s record of 16 clean-sheets in 27 matches for Chiefs helped convince the judges that he deserved to edges past Sundowns’ Denis Onyango and Maritzburg United’s Richard Ofori even though Amakhosi had a season to forget.

Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane deservedly won the coach of the season award after beating Maritzburg mentor Fadlu Davids and Orlando Pirates’ Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic to the top honour.

Mosimane led Sundowns to an eighth league title a few weeks ago and there really was no surprise when his name was announced as the winner inside the Sandton Convention Centre.

Full list winners’ list:

FOOTBALLER OF THE SEASON:

Percy Tau (Mamelodi Sundowns) — R250 000

ABSA Premiership Player’s Player of the Season:

Percy Tau (Mamelodi Sundowns) — R200 000

ABSA Premiership Coach of the Season:

Pitso Mosimane (Mamelodi Sundowns) — R75 000

ABSA Premiership Young Player of the Season:

Siphesihle Ndlovu (Maritzburg United) — R50 000

ABSA Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season:

Itumeleng Khune (Kaizer Chiefs) — R50 000

ABSA Premiership Defender of the Season:

Siyanda Xulu (Maritzburg United) — R50 000

ABSA Premiership Midfielder of the Season:

Siphesihle Ndlovu (Maritzburg United) — R50 000

ABSA Premiership Goal of the Season:

Siphelele Magubane (L. Golden Arrows) — R50 000

MTN8 LAST MAN STANDING:

Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United) — R80 000

TELKOM KNOCKOUT PLAYER OF THE TOURNAMENT:

Amr Gamal (Bidvest Wits) — R200 000

NEDBANK CUP: Player of the Tournament:

Lebogang Maboe (Maritzburg United) — R150 000

NEDBANK CUP: Most Promising Player

Lebogang Maboe (Maritzburg United) — R50 000

MULTICHOICE Diski Challenge Precious Find:

Siboniso Conco (L. Golden Arrows) — R30 000

MULTICHOICE Diski Shield Precious Find:

Itumeleng Shopane (Kaizer Chiefs) — R30 000

MATCH OFFICIALS

Referee of the Season — R50 000

Assistant Referee of the Season — R40 000