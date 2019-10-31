Rookie Ricardo Goss soars with Bafana call-ups

Bidvest Wits goalkeeper Ricardo Goss has been "stunned" by his second Bafana Bafana call-up, just 14 months after moving up from the second tier.

The last few months have been remarkable for Goss, who joined Wits from Real Kings in August last year. The lad from Chesterville, Durban, claimed the Wits No.1 jersey towards the end of last season, when then first choice keeper Darren Keet was frozen out.

Having received his maiden senior national team call-up for the Nelson Mandela Challenge clash against Mali three weeks ago, Goss was again included in the Bafana squad for back-to-back 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Ghana and Sudan on November 14 and 17 respectively.

"I am stunned," Goss said, when asked for his reaction to the call-up. "It's been really a very good few months for me. I didn't expect things to happen this fast for me.