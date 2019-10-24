Former Mamelodi Sundowns midfield general Roger Feutmba expects his erstwhile club to humble high-flying Kaizer Chiefs when the two sides meet in a blockbuster Absa Premiership fixture at Loftus on Sunday.

The Cameroonian‚ who lives in SA and will be in the stands to support his former club on Sunday‚ hopes that coach Pitso Mosimane's charges will give him an early birthday present ahead of his 51st celebrations on October 31.

“Sundowns are doing well these days‚” he said.

“It’s going to be a top game coming a few days after the Highlands Park match (on Wednesday evening).

“I’m sure that the technical team will manage the players well because you know it’s not only about Chiefs.

"It’s about winning the league and all the games are very important.”

Feutmba admitted‚ though‚ that Chiefs could benefit from the fact that they did not have a midweek fixture while Sundowns had Highlands to worry about on Wednesday.

“So it’s going to be a little difficult for Sundowns because Chiefs have the whole week to prepare for that game (on Sunday) while Sundowns had to play against Highlands Park before going to that game‚” said Feutmba.

The former midfielder‚ one of the finest players to grace SA football‚ added that Sundowns last-gasp 1-0 against Highlands could boost confidence in the Brazilians camp.

“But I still believe that Sundowns have what it takes to gain the maximum points in that match (against Chiefs)‚" he said.

"They just need to focus.

“They’re also coming from a good win (5-0) against AmaZulu (in the Telkom Knockout) and that should give them confidence.

“So I still believe that Sundowns are one of the contenders for the league and a strong contender in fact.

“They have for me the best team in the country in terms of quality‚ individual brilliance and in terms of teamwork.

“So it will be an interesting game for the supporters to watch. I just hope that both teams will give us a good game.”

Feutmba confirmed that he would be in the stands on Sunday and urged both teams not to disappoint the fans.

“Yah I always watch that one and I will be there to support Sundowns‚” he said.

“Even back in the days those games (Sundowns vs Chiefs) were always top games and I have good memories of the clashes I had with my friend Doctor (Khumalo). It was a strong competition.

“I’m happy that we gave back to the people who came to the stadiums to watch us play.

“That’s what matters because that’s what the soccer followers want… the quality football we used to play.

“I just hope that on Sunday we’ll have it.”

Sundowns edged Chiefs 2-1 away from home in the last league clash back in January while the first round match ended in a 1-all stalemate.