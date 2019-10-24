Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says he is praying for an impartial referee who will not have a bias for Kaizer Chiefs when the two sides meet in a highly anticipated league match at Loftus on Sunday afternoon.

Second-placed Sundowns host the premiership leaders in what is expected to be a fiercely contested encounter and Mosimane has spent the last few days trying to get under Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp's skin.

Never one to mince his words‚ the forthright Mosimane said Chiefs were ‘rested and fresh’ and he even suggested that Amakhosi have been benefiting from poor from decisions by ‘contributors’.

“They are currently on good form and they are benefiting‚” said Mosimane.

“They are enjoying the ride at the moment‚ we just have to do what we have to do and we pray that the contributors don’t help them to benefit.

"We pray for the officials that are coming not to make mistakes they have been making‚ they must book people when they are supposed to book people.

"Benni (McCarthy) was crying‚ I am busy crying‚ AmaZulu was complaining‚ Steve Komphela was complaining and even Owen Da Gama is complaining.