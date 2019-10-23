Kaizer Chiefs fans must act as 12th man

To the Chiefs supporters, I would like to plead with you to give the team a chance, more especially Daniel Akpeyi. Many a time he has made blunders (like any other goalkeeper, Itumeleng Khune included) but in the same game or the following games he has covered himself in glory.

We need to learn to be generous with compliments as much as criticisms. We need to refrain from going back to the Kingston Nkatha hate days; those were very sad days.

If you consider yourself a supporter, please do the honourable thing and support your team, hence you are referred to as the 12th man.

The 12th man's job is to give a boost to their team and not discourage your own players. How is discouraging your players of any assistance to the objective of your team winning?

Again, in sport, there will always be a winner and loser, and sometimes your team will be the loser and you need to learn to accept that as much as a win.

Zakes Nakedi , Ennerdale