Chiefs won’t defocus Downs
With anticipation to their mouth-watering clash against Kaizer Chiefs growing, Mamelodi Sundowns have to deal with a potential curveball first.
Downs cannot yet think about their weekend encounter with Amakhosi as they face Highlands Park in Atteridgeville tomorrow (7.30pm).
Their coach Pitso Mosimane has urged his players not to get overexcited and to focus on the Lions of the North.
"It's a game in hand and if we don't win that game the gap might increase. You know Highlands, they are very tough. That game will get you maybe injuries and suspensions," Mosimane said.
"For us, Highlands game gives us three points. The Chiefs game is also three points if you win. If you start focusing on the Chiefs game you are being emotional.
"I told the boys I hope no one is talking about Chiefs because we don't have to win against Chiefs to win the league. To win against them is bragging rights and a game everybody is expecting."
Mosimane admitted that even his family is looking forward to the Chiefs clash on Sunday in Pretoria, especially after Amakhosi won 4-2 in the Shell Helix Cup two weeks ago.
"Everybody from my family says we've got to beat Chiefs, they scored four against us and we have to get revenge. You need to know what's important for you."
Back to Highlands, Mosimane also expects former Sundowns players Rodney Ramagalela and Lindokuhle Mbatha to want to impress. "Ramagalela always likes to play against us and Lindo as well will be happy to play against us, so it's not going to be easy."
The Brazilians are in-tune after they demolished AmaZulu 5-0 to advance to the Telkom Knockout last eight on Sunday. If Bayern Munich can score seven against Tottenham then who are we? It's good that our team was ruthless."
Fixtures
Tomorrow: Sundowns v Highlands, Lucas Moripe Stadium, 7.30pm
Friday: SuperSport v Leopards, Lucas Moripe Stadium, 8pm; CPT City v Maritzburg, Cape Town Stadium, 8pm
Saturday: Stellenbosch v Pirates, Cape Town Stadium, 3.30pm; Arrows v Polokwane, Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium, 3.30pm; Highlands v Chippa, Makhulong, 8.15pm
Sunday: Baroka v AmaZulu, Peter Mokaba Stadium, 3.30pm; Sundowns v Chiefs, Loftus, 3.30pm
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.