Chiefs won’t defocus Downs

With anticipation to their mouth-watering clash against Kaizer Chiefs growing, Mamelodi Sundowns have to deal with a potential curveball first.

Downs cannot yet think about their weekend encounter with Amakhosi as they face Highlands Park in Atteridgeville tomorrow (7.30pm).

Their coach Pitso Mosimane has urged his players not to get overexcited and to focus on the Lions of the North.

"It's a game in hand and if we don't win that game the gap might increase. You know Highlands, they are very tough. That game will get you maybe injuries and suspensions," Mosimane said.

"For us, Highlands game gives us three points. The Chiefs game is also three points if you win. If you start focusing on the Chiefs game you are being emotional.

"I told the boys I hope no one is talking about Chiefs because we don't have to win against Chiefs to win the league. To win against them is bragging rights and a game everybody is expecting."

Mosimane admitted that even his family is looking forward to the Chiefs clash on Sunday in Pretoria, especially after Amakhosi won 4-2 in the Shell Helix Cup two weeks ago.