Soccer

Chiefs-Pirates TKO Soweto derby goes to Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban

By Marc Strydom - 23 October 2019 - 18:29
An outside view of the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.
Image: ROGAN WARD

Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban has been announced as the venue for the Soweto derby Telkom Knockout quarterfinal match-up between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates on Saturday‚ November 2.

Tuesday night's draw pitted the Soweto giants against each other but the cup tie could not be played at Chiefs' FNB Stadium home ground as it would have clashed with the Soweto Marathon the following day on Sunday November 3.

The organisers of the Soweto Marathon confirmed to TimesLIVE on Wednesday that their event would go ahead as planned on Sunday‚ November 3 and Chiefs had shown willingness to taking the game elsewhere‚ given the logistical challenges of hosting the two events on successive days.

Traffic congestion caused by street planning and logistics for the Soweto Marathon around FNB Stadium would have made it impossible for the TKO Soweto derby to be held there.

The Telkom Knockout quarterfinal dates and venues were announced by the Premier Soccer League on their official Twitter feed late on Wednesday afternoon.

Telkom Knockout quarterfinal dates and venues -

Friday‚ November 1:

Maritzburg United v Highlands Park‚ Harry Gwala Stadium (8pm)

Saturday‚ November 2:

Kaizer Chiefs v Orlando Pirates‚ Moses Mabhida Stadium (3pm)

SuperSport United v Lamontville Golden Arrows‚ Mbombela Stadium (8.15pm)

Sunday‚ November 3:

Chippa United v Mamelodi Sundowns‚ Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (3pm)

