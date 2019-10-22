Jozef Vukusic bemoans Amazulu's mentality

Four games into the job as AmaZulu boss, coach Jozef Vukusic admits that he is still working on his team's psyche.

Vukusic, who took charge of the team last month, has a record of three losses and one win. Most recently, Usuthu were thrashed 5-0 by Mamelodi Sundowns in the Telkom Knockout first round.

"It's now four games and we still struggle with the mentality of the team.

"That is very important because we are not in a good situation and we need the mentality," Vukusic said.

"Once we conceded the third goal there was a mentality that it's over. In football it's never over. That is something we must deal with."

The KZN club was ripped to shreds by Sundowns as Gaston Sirino scored a brace, while Ali Meza and Mauricio Affonso found the net. Mario Booysen got an own goal.