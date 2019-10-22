Jozef Vukusic bemoans Amazulu's mentality
Four games into the job as AmaZulu boss, coach Jozef Vukusic admits that he is still working on his team's psyche.
Vukusic, who took charge of the team last month, has a record of three losses and one win. Most recently, Usuthu were thrashed 5-0 by Mamelodi Sundowns in the Telkom Knockout first round.
"It's now four games and we still struggle with the mentality of the team.
"That is very important because we are not in a good situation and we need the mentality," Vukusic said.
"Once we conceded the third goal there was a mentality that it's over. In football it's never over. That is something we must deal with."
The KZN club was ripped to shreds by Sundowns as Gaston Sirino scored a brace, while Ali Meza and Mauricio Affonso found the net. Mario Booysen got an own goal.
The Slovakian tactician says his team will take valuable lessons from the defeat.
"When you play against the best team you can see everything. The cup is over and we can focus on the league which is important because the situation is not easy there for us.
"We will use this information in the coming games. We have now three tough games coming against direct opponents."
Booysen, who signed with the club last week, had a poor debut in central defence. He was released by Kaizer Chiefs earlier in the year after failing to convince coach Ernst Middendorp.
"We know why we signed Mario. We needed a player like him. It was an easy debut for him. We have a new goalkeeper and the communication was not the best. He is a leader than we will need," Vukusic said.
AmaZulu will next take on Baroka in the league at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday.
