Given Mashikinya lauds Max Tshabalala for fixing Celtic

Bloemfontein Celtic midfielder Given Mashikinya has praised the club's chairman Max Tshabalala for re-stabilising the team, confirming there've been no cases of non-payment of salaries thus far this term.

Last season, Tshabalala and his players found themselves at loggerheads, prompting the playing personnel to down tools several times because of the club's failure to pay them salaries and bonuses.

According to Mashikinya, things have changed for the better this season. The 28-year-old midfielder has commended Tshabalala for the new-found stability, saying no one in the club is owed money by the hierarchy at the moment.

"I need to give credit to the owner of the club Mr Tshabalala. He pulled through, after all the difficulties. Now everything is okay," Mashikinya told Sowetan.

"The phase of hardship has passed, we're in the new phase now and everything is okay. We are getting paid on time and everyone is happy at the club. there's no repeat of last season whatsoever."