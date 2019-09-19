Amazulu landed Jozef Vukusic after marathon talks

The business manager of new AmaZulu coach Jozef Vukusic has explained why negotiations between the two parties dragged on until midnight on Tuesday.

Vukusic has penned a three-year deal with Usuthu after they satisfied his demands during their talks at a hotel near OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.

Ratshibvumo Mulovhedzi, who represents Vukusic, opened up to Sowetan.

"Firstly, AmaZulu came all the way from Durban to meet us, so you could see there was a commitment from them at the onset," Mulovhedzi said yesterday.

Vukusic arrived in the country from his home country of Slovakia in the morning and the negotiations kicked off at 4pm.

"It took a bit of time because we wanted to be clear on everything. We wanted to make sure that the coach would do his job without any stress," he continued.