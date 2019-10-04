Somila Ntsundwana soars with Royal Eagles

Having been shipped out to GladAfrica side Royal Eagles on loan by AmaZulu, striker Somila Ntsundwana has admitted the decision to loan him out to second-tier didn't sit well with him at first.

"It came as a huge surprise because the coach [Cavin Johnson, who's since been fired and replaced by Jozef Vukusic at Usuthu] was evaluating each and every player before the start of the season," said 22-year-old Ntsundwana.

"He [Johnson] later told me that I must go on loan and get game time because I wasn't in his plans. I was disappointed and I didn't understand why I was being loaned out, but later I looked at it positively because I want to play regularly."

Despite the team's off-field chaos and poor form, the centre-forward has hit the ground running at Eagles - scoring two goals and grabbing an assist in

three matches. Bottom-placed Eagles are winless in their first four GladAfrica Championship outings, with two losses and two stalemates.