Losers TS Sporting cry foul over Sabelo Ndzinisa's fielding
GladAfrica Championship club TS Sporting are crying foul after eSwatini international Sabelo Ndzinisa played for Mbombela United against them last weekend.
Mbombela won 2-0 at Kabokweni Stadium, but TS Sporting played the match
under protest.
The bone of contention was that Ndzinisa has allegedly signed two contracts - one with Mbombela and another with TS Sporting.
TS Sporting spokesperson Vusi Ntimane confirmed to the Sowetan yesterday that they wrote a letter to the PSL before the start of the 2019/2020 season.
This was to raise the issue that Ndzinisa shouldn't be allowed to play for any club
before the matter is resolved.
"Yes we protested against Mbombela United as Sabelo Ndzinisa has also signed a contract with us.
"Ndzinisa signed a contract with us in front of his agent . and told us he was a free agent," said Ntimane.
"We sent a letter to the PSL, but at this stage nothing has been done about this matter, so that's why we played the match under protest."
TS Sporting claim to have tied down the 28-year-old Ndzinisa to a contract earlier this year when eSwatini were participating in the Cosafa Cup hosted in Durban.
"We signed him on the 24th of May in Durban. Nowhere in the world is a player allowed to sign for two teams. Check rule 41:10:1 in the [National Soccer League] Handbook."
Mbombela boss Oupa Mathebula said Ndzinisa has denied signing for TS Sporting. Mathebula said they signed the player in January from Mbabane Swallows, with whom he still had a two-year contract.
