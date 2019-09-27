Losers TS Sporting cry foul over Sabelo Ndzinisa's fielding

GladAfrica Championship club TS Sporting are crying foul after eSwatini international Sabelo Ndzinisa played for Mbombela United against them last weekend.

Mbombela won 2-0 at Kabokweni Stadium, but TS Sporting played the match

under protest.

The bone of contention was that Ndzinisa has allegedly signed two contracts - one with Mbombela and another with TS Sporting.

TS Sporting spokesperson Vusi Ntimane confirmed to the Sowetan yesterday that they wrote a letter to the PSL before the start of the 2019/2020 season.

This was to raise the issue that Ndzinisa shouldn't be allowed to play for any club

before the matter is resolved.