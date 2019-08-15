Jomo Sono lauds new sponsor

Teams in the second tier of SA football are eagerly anticipating the start of the revamped league this weekend.

The National First Division (NFD), which will now be known as the GladAfrica Championship, promises to be bigger and better in the upcoming season.

The new and improved league will see the champions bag a cool R3m - up from the previous prize money of R300,000. Clubs will continue to receive a grant of R350,000.

Jomo Cosmos boss Jomo Sono says the upgraded league has given the clubs extra motivation.

"We are just excited about the new season and we have been preparing for about six weeks now. For so many years this league didn't have a partner and that affected everybody," Sono said.

"Now it's going to be easier for the corporate world to come in and sponsor clubs because we will be on TV. I can assure you that the standard is going to go up."