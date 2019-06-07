Sports games no match for disaster of Ace on the rand

Slipping on a banana peel

Vera apologises for going AWOL over the past two weeks. But you have to have Hlaudi Motsoeneng's liver to be able to come to work after your favourite team has embarrassed you by losing a cup final against an amateur team with a name that's similar to that of Mzekezeke's music company called TS Records.

So, darlings, after the eThekwini calamity, Vera decided to stay longer in the Banana City with the hope that by the time she comes back all the Deputy Champions would have long forgotten about that night.

Not quite cricket

The Moses Mabhida disaster had affected Vera so badly that she quit football all together and signed up as a cricket fan.

She still can't tell her batsman from her bowler, but at least she knows that there is currently a World Cup and that, if you are from Mandelaland, you have got to support a team called the Proteas.

Which is what she has been doing all week. But she became suspicious when the team lost each and every game they played this week.

She can't vouch for it, but Vera's sources say the Proteas we've been seeing on television are actually players of some team from Phefeni who are in hiding in England, disguised as the cricket national team.