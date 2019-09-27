South Africa

Floyd Shivambu's Range Rover Sport bought with R680k top-up from VBS Mutual Bank - report

By Staff Reporter - 27 September 2019 - 11:18
EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu.
Image: Gallo Images / Alet Pretorius

EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu has conceded that money from VBS Mutual Bank partially financed his Range Rover Sport but says the money is clean.

The Mail & Guardian reported on Friday that a company run by his brother Brian, Sgameka Projects, paid R680,000 to a dealership in Sandton where Floyd traded in his previous Range Rover for a new model.

The payment was to cover the trade-in shortfall.

Shivambu told the publication that the money was clean, because his brother had repaid two VBS loans of more than R4m. “So your imagination that there was money stolen from VBS is imaginary. Why would he settle the money if the money was stolen?” he asked.

A report by the South African Reserve Bank in 2018 suggested that Brian Shivambu or his companies had received about R16m via VBS.

TimesLIVE reported in August that Brian had been ordered by the high court in Johannesburg to pay R1.78m to the liquidators of VBS Mutual Bank.

The order followed an application by liquidator Anoosh Rooplal, who was trying to recover part of a R4m loan granted to Sgameka Projects in 2017.

The Mail and Guardian reported a week ago that the Hawks were looking into the purchase of the Range Rover - which retails for a minimum of around R1.1m.

Shivambu tweeted his thoughts on that report.

Floyd Shivambu calls Tito Mboweni's growth plan 'imperialism in action'

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu slams finance minister Tito Mboweni's plan for economic growth, saying it is an "imperialism in action".
4 weeks ago

Julius Malema breaks silence on EFF MPs who 'received money from CR17 campaign'

Julius Malema has expressed support for the women, describing them as “hardworking female cadres of our movement”.
1 month ago

