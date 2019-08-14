SABC radio presenters hit hard by blackout

SA Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) sport presenters and producers have detailed their struggles and frustrations since they cannot cover PSL matches.

SABC Sport has been barred from covering PSL matches after the cash-strapped public broadcaster rejected a R280m deal with SuperSport, who have the exclusive rights, to screen PSL matches.

SABC Sport shows have been hit hard, leaving presenters and producers scrambling for content.

"It's a huge struggle. We can cover the national teams, obviously and other sporting codes, as well as international football. It's bad," admitted a producer, who's with one of the top SABC radio stations.

Listeners can call in, but are also advised not to talk about the PSL.