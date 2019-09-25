Merciless Sundowns on a shooting spree
Mamelodi Sundowns will show no mercy on their hapless opponents in the CAF Champions League as the Brazilians aim to power into the group stages with a statement of intent.
Downs have a 5-0 advantage from the first leg over semi-professional side Cote d'Or , of the Seychelles.
The 2016 African champions were ruthless in the away match, thanks to a brace from Tiyani Mabunda and strikes from Lyle Lakay, Siphelele Mkhulise and Wayne Arendse.
Ahead of the second leg at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Friday (7pm), coach Pitso Mosimane insinuated that a strong line-up will be fielded.
"I'm not sure what I'll do because we need the confidence, I need the team to score goals," said Mosimane.
"You can see that we are not really the team that we know. I need my principles [to be adhered to]. So probably I will play the same team [from the first-leg] and let them score goals."
The Tshwane giants should progress to the group phase unless the minnows from the island nation pull off a miracle. It will be Downs' fifth successive progression to the group stages of the premier continental competition.
The competition for places in the team has seen a number of players struggle for game time.
After an impressive showing against Cote d'Or in the Seychelles, Andile Jali has not made an appearance since.
Mosimane insisted that Jali will get his chance in future.
"Andile deserves to play and he played very well in Seychelles," he said.
"He deserves a chance to play and will
probably play in the coming game."
Meanwhile, Uruguayan striker Mauricio Affonso is expected to return from an ankle injury next month.
Affonso was injured weeks after signing for the club in the pre-season. Mosimane relishes having the towering forward back to full fitness.
"We'll get Affonso after the break maybe. I signed him for when we go to meet the Al Ahlys of this world.
"He will come in handy at the right time."
