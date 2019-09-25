Merciless Sundowns on a shooting spree

Mamelodi Sundowns will show no mercy on their hapless opponents in the CAF Champions League as the Brazilians aim to power into the group stages with a statement of intent.

Downs have a 5-0 advantage from the first leg over semi-professional side Cote d'Or , of the Seychelles.

The 2016 African champions were ruthless in the away match, thanks to a brace from Tiyani Mabunda and strikes from Lyle Lakay, Siphelele Mkhulise and Wayne Arendse.

Ahead of the second leg at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Friday (7pm), coach Pitso Mosimane insinuated that a strong line-up will be fielded.

"I'm not sure what I'll do because we need the confidence, I need the team to score goals," said Mosimane.

"You can see that we are not really the team that we know. I need my principles [to be adhered to]. So probably I will play the same team [from the first-leg] and let them score goals."