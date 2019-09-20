Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has thrown his weight behind the Springboks and captain Siya Kolisi as they prepare to launch their World Cup campaign with a seismic clash against New Zealand in Yokohama on Saturday.

Mosimane‚ who was the flagbearer for the Rugby Championship Test match between the Boks and All Blacks at Loftus last year‚ said the Springboks winning the tournament with Kolisi as captain would be good for the country.

“I would love to see Siya lifting the World Cup. It will be good for rugby and the rainbow nation‚” he said at Chloorkop as the Brazilians put the finishing touches to their Absa Premiership match against Maritzburg United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

Downs captain Hlompho Kekana was announced as the winner of the Absa Premiership goal of the month for August at the training session and media open day.

The match against Maritzburg will be the third for Sundowns in eight days‚ including a return trip from Seychelles where they beat Cote d’Or 5-0 in the Caf Champions League and the 2-0 Tshwane derby loss to SuperSport United in the MTN8 semifinals on Wednesday.

Mosimane continued: “We have all these nice pictures of our legends like Neil Tovey and Francois Pienaar lifting trophies with the national teams‚ and I am not being political here but it is a fact and true.

“The picture of Kolisi lifting the World Cup will mean a lot for South Africa.

“We are still talking about Neil Tovey lifting the Africa Cup of Nations in 1996 and you know why we are still talking about it. It’s because it is an iconic picture‚ it is a big picture and let’s have that with Siya guys.

“I spoke to Siya earlier in Pretoria and I wished him luck – I told him that he is one of the most important players for the country at the moment as a leader of the senior rugby team.

“Let’s have Siya guys‚ it will inspire the Eastern Cape and everybody in the country to say there are opportunities in rugby and we need to be part of it. We also need to be part of cricket – we are living in the rainbow nation and everybody has accepted this is what we need.”

Mosimane added that he would not mind travelling all the way to Japan if the Boks make it to the final to support Siya and the boys.

“If I have to go there for the last match to support him‚ why not? I think President Cyril Ramaphosa will like to be in the picture with Siya and the trophy.

“They gave me a chance to be a flagbearer and it was an honour. I have never seen Loftus that full with different cultures – rugby is buzzing and let’s support it.”