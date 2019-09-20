Soccer

Timely return for Wits' Sifiso Hlanti

By Gomolemo Motshwane - 20 September 2019 - 10:27
Sifiso Hlanti has made a comeback from a two-month lay-off after suffering a knee injury.
Sifiso Hlanti has made a comeback from a two-month lay-off after suffering a knee injury.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi / Gallo Images

With him back to full fitness, Bidvest Wits defender Sifiso Hlanti is feeling stronger than ever and the player has made a return just in time for the clash against Orlando Pirates.

Hlanti made a comeback from a two-month lay-off after suffering a knee injury while on duty for Bafana Bafana.

The university side has quietly gone about their business of grinding results to a point in which they are third in the Absa Premiership standings with nine points. They will now face Pirates, who are trying to find their way under Rulani Mokwena.

After a frustrating time on the sidelines, Hlanti is eager to boost his team against the Sea Robbers tomorrow (8.15pm). The match has been moved to Moses Mabhida Stadium as Bidvest Stadium is undergoing renovations.

"It was a difficult time going through the injury but I worked hard to make sure I
come back," he said.

"I'm pleased I was able to play in the previous game and now we are looking forward to the challenge against Pirates."

Sifiso Hlanti back in training for Wits after Bafana injury

Sifiso Hlanti might get a run out in Eswatini this weekend for his first action since injuring his knee on national team duty at the Africa Cup of ...
Sport
1 week ago

The 29-year-old made his return to the pitch at the weekend in the 1-0 loss to Young Buffaloes in the CAF Confederation Cup in eSwatini.

Much has changed since Hlanti got injured in the match between Bafana and Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Not only is Molefi Ntseki the new Bafana coach but their opponents also have a new boss in charge since Mokwena took over when Milutin Sredojevic resigned.

Hlanti feels that while the team is still adjusting to the methods of Mokwena, they remain a dangerous adversary.

"I don't think much has changed in terms of their philosophy because coach Rulani has been with them all along.

"It was the shock maybe of the previous coach's resignation but they are still one of the top teams in the league," he said.

Fixtures (3pm unless stated)

Tomorrow: Polokwane v SuperSport, Peter Mokaba Stadium; Stellenbosch v Leopards, Cape Town Stadium; Chippa v Celtic, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium; Sundowns v Maritzburg, Lucas Moripe Stadium, 6pm; Wits v Pirates, Moses Mabhida Stadium, 8.15pm

Sunday: CT City v Arrows, Cape Town Stadium; Baroka v Highlands, Peter Mokaba Stadium

Top picks and likely flops in the PSL this season

Sowetan picks the favourites for the PSL 2019/2020 league title, as well as those that may struggle. By Tiyani wa ka Mabasa and Sihle Ndebele
Sport
1 month ago

Ambitious Zwane drops Arrows

Defender joins Wits to win title.
Sport
1 month ago

Bafana star Sifiso Hlanti ruled out for Wits ‘for a long time’

Bidvest Wits have been dealt a blow ahead of the new Absa Premiership season after it was revealed that left-back Sifiso Hlanti “will not be ...
Sport
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Classifieds

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

No ticket today thanks! Motorist drives off with officer on bonnet
Seven-year-old wows internet with fluent Xhosa reading skills
X