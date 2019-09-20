Timely return for Wits' Sifiso Hlanti

With him back to full fitness, Bidvest Wits defender Sifiso Hlanti is feeling stronger than ever and the player has made a return just in time for the clash against Orlando Pirates.

Hlanti made a comeback from a two-month lay-off after suffering a knee injury while on duty for Bafana Bafana.

The university side has quietly gone about their business of grinding results to a point in which they are third in the Absa Premiership standings with nine points. They will now face Pirates, who are trying to find their way under Rulani Mokwena.

After a frustrating time on the sidelines, Hlanti is eager to boost his team against the Sea Robbers tomorrow (8.15pm). The match has been moved to Moses Mabhida Stadium as Bidvest Stadium is undergoing renovations.

"It was a difficult time going through the injury but I worked hard to make sure I

come back," he said.

"I'm pleased I was able to play in the previous game and now we are looking forward to the challenge against Pirates."