Sundowns smell elusive Cup
Circumstances have aligned in favour of Mamelodi Sundowns this season, which gives the team their best shot in years to finally have a proper go at the MTN8 title.
The top eight tournament has been a bogey cup for the Brazilians, with it being the only trophy that they have failed to capture under Pitso Mosimane.
But things are different this year, unlike in the past where they have faced tough opposition in the preliminary stages of the CAF Champions League. The luck of the draw has them pitted against amateur Seychelles club Cote d'Or in the pre-group stage round.
With their spot in the group stages of the CAF competition all but secured after thumping them 5-0 in the first-leg at the weekend, Downs can now focus on making it all the way to the final and potentially clinching it. They face SuperSport United in the second leg at the Lucas Moripe Stadium tonight (7.30pm).
Downs defender Wayne Arendse admits it will be tough against United but also expressed the team's desire to get into their first MTN8 Cup final in three years.
"They are a team that plays direct [football] and of course, they have the physical presence up front," Arendse said.
"We will have a game plan for them and hopefully all will go well for us. They have scored in all but one of the games they have played so far this season. But we know what we need to do.
"We are eager to be in the final because our last final was back in 2016, so we want to get back into that space."
Mosimane also suggested that this could be their chance to win the R8m cup. "We are in a good space as a team ... not perfect yet. We are in the forefront going into this game and it's in our hands. The Champions League is also in our hands after the first leg," he said.
