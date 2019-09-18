Sundowns smell elusive Cup

Circumstances have aligned in favour of Mamelodi Sundowns this season, which gives the team their best shot in years to finally have a proper go at the MTN8 title.

The top eight tournament has been a bogey cup for the Brazilians, with it being the only trophy that they have failed to capture under Pitso Mosimane.

But things are different this year, unlike in the past where they have faced tough opposition in the preliminary stages of the CAF Champions League. The luck of the draw has them pitted against amateur Seychelles club Cote d'Or in the pre-group stage round.

With their spot in the group stages of the CAF competition all but secured after thumping them 5-0 in the first-leg at the weekend, Downs can now focus on making it all the way to the final and potentially clinching it. They face SuperSport United in the second leg at the Lucas Moripe Stadium tonight (7.30pm).