Eleven finals in nine years: SuperSport United are cup specialists!

By Gomolemo Motshwane - 20 September 2019 - 12:05
SuperSport United head coach Kaitano Tembo celebrates after beating Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 semifinal on September 18, 2019.
SuperSport United head coach Kaitano Tembo celebrates after beating Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 semifinal on September 18, 2019.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

SuperSport United are truly the cup specialists of South African football having qualified for 11 different cup finals in the past 10 seasons.

Matsatsantsa a Pitori did what they do best midweek when the progressed to the MTN8 final after beating rivals Sundowns 2-0 in the semifinal (3-1 on aggregate).

Goals from midfielder Teboho Mokoena and Jamie Webber secured the win in
Atteridgeville. It is their third final in a row in the R8m cup after losing to Cape Town City last season and winning it against the same opposition the year prior.

Since 2011, they have played in 10 finals and have won five. They could make it six if they beat Highlands Park on October 5 at Orlando Stadium.

"As a club our target every season is to try to have something to show for our efforts by winning silverware," said United coach Kaitano Tembo.

"We are a very ambitious club and we always want to try to compete irrespective of our circumstances. "A lot of preparation goes into the team and that is
probably why we are always there fighting for cups because we work very hard."

Tembo is looking for his maiden title as a coach in his second year since taking over the reins. In his rookie season, the Zimbabwean boss guided the team to the final of this competition, but they lost to Benni McCarthy's Citizens in a penalty shootout.

With the final coming in two weeks' time, their immediate
focus is now on their next league match against Polokwane City at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium tomorrow (3pm).

"We are happy to be in the final but our focus now turns to the game against Polokwane. The time will come for us to prepare for Highlands."

Finals played by SuperSport since 2011

MTN8

(2012/13) 2-1 loss v Swallows

(2017/18) 4-2 penalties win
v CT City

(2018/19) 4-1 penalties loss
v CT City

(2019/20) To be played October 5

Telkom Knockout

(2014/15) 3-2 win v Platinum Stars

(2016/17) 2-1 loss v CT City

Nedbank Cup

(2011/12) 2-0 win v Sundowns

(2012/13) 1-0 loss v Chiefs

(2015/16) 3-2 win v Pirates

(2016/17) 4-1 win v Pirates

CAF Confed Cup

(2017/18) 2-1 aggregate loss v TP Mazembe.

