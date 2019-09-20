Eleven finals in nine years: SuperSport United are cup specialists!

SuperSport United are truly the cup specialists of South African football having qualified for 11 different cup finals in the past 10 seasons.

Matsatsantsa a Pitori did what they do best midweek when the progressed to the MTN8 final after beating rivals Sundowns 2-0 in the semifinal (3-1 on aggregate).

Goals from midfielder Teboho Mokoena and Jamie Webber secured the win in

Atteridgeville. It is their third final in a row in the R8m cup after losing to Cape Town City last season and winning it against the same opposition the year prior.

Since 2011, they have played in 10 finals and have won five. They could make it six if they beat Highlands Park on October 5 at Orlando Stadium.

"As a club our target every season is to try to have something to show for our efforts by winning silverware," said United coach Kaitano Tembo.