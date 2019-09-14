Tiyani Mabunda scores twice as Sundowns romp to 5-0 win in the Seychelles

Mamelodi Sundowns ran riot with five unanswered goals against Seychelles minnows Cote d’Or on Saturday to put one foot firmly in the group stages of the Caf Champions League.

Sundowns opened the scoring at the State Linite through midfielder Tiyani Mabunda after five minutes but they had to wait 68 more minutes to increase their lead early from the effort of fullback Lyle Lakay.

Attacking midfielder Sphelele Mkhulise gave Sundowns firm control with a goal of his own two minutes after Lakay had increased the lead, then Mabunda claimed his brace after 74 minutes and defender Wayne Arendse completed the rout later.

With this emphatic 5-0 victory, Sundowns have effectively wrapped up the tie because Cote d’Or will have to produce something out of the ordinary to overturn this huge deficit in the second leg to be played in Pretoria.

Mosimane started with a number of players who have not played much in recent matches like goalkeeper Reyaad Pieterse with Kennedy Mweene on the bench and defenders Motjeka Madisha, Bangaly Soumahoro and Lakay.