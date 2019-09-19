Soccer

Why Jabulani Mendu backs Sundowns to walk away with league title

By Sihle Ndebelein Durban - 19 September 2019 - 12:06
Sandile Ndlovu and Jabulani Mendu (R) while at Sundowns in 2005.
Sandile Ndlovu and Jabulani Mendu (R) while at Sundowns in 2005.
Image: Muntu Vilakazi.

Barely five matches into the new Absa Premiership campaign, retired midfielder Jabulani Mendu is already convinced that one of his former clubs, Mamelodi Sundowns, will easily walk away with the R15m prize money.

Sundowns are the only unbeaten side in the league, with two wins and two draws.

The fifth-placed Brazilians are one match behind the league schedule, thanks to their participation in the taxing CAF Champions League, a tournament coach Pitso Mosimane has been prioritising.

"The whole day, the whole night, the whole year, I'll always say Mamelodi Sundowns will win the league.

"The club is a well-oiled machine," said the ebullient Mendu, who is one of the ambassadors of the ongoing COPA Coca-Cola Under-15 tournament.

Teboho Mokoena, Jamie Webber's goals sink Sundowns

SuperSport United have advanced to their third consecutive MTN8 final after outwitting local rivals Mamelodi Sundowns with a 2-0 win in the semifinal ...
Sport
1 hour ago

"Many people say playing the Champions League puts you on the back foot in the league, but I have a different opinion... the experience of playing in Africa is priceless and it helps you with a lot of things. Sundowns' winning mentality was honed in the Champions League."

"S-Curl", as Mendu is known to his peers, may have enjoyed his football at Kaizer Chiefs, but the dreadlocked former midfielder feels it will take at least two seasons for Amakhosi to build a team that can challenge for the league title, notwithstanding the fact they're top of the table.

"Chiefs are still building a team; it'll take about two seasons for them to have a competitive side. Most of the players they've signed recently have not won anything, so you still have to teach them about the culture of winning," said Mendu.

Mendu, 43, also described this year's COPA Coca-Cola tournament as the "best ever" as far as talent and quality of players are concerned.

"What has upped the standard is that now schools hire qualified coaches to coach football... in the past it was teachers who were coaching these boys."

The competition at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal, ends on Sunday.

Sundowns' budding keeper Khulekani Kubheka is focused on and off the field

The meteoric rise of young goalkeeper Khulekani Kubheka is a testament to the power of seizing the moment, both in life and football.
Sport
2 weeks ago

Mendu hunts for young diski talent

Former star's focus is on development
Sport
10 months ago

Future stars camp gets underway

Fifteen players impress selectors
Sport
10 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Classifieds

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

No ticket today thanks! Motorist drives off with officer on bonnet
Seven-year-old wows internet with fluent Xhosa reading skills
X