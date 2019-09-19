Why Jabulani Mendu backs Sundowns to walk away with league title

Barely five matches into the new Absa Premiership campaign, retired midfielder Jabulani Mendu is already convinced that one of his former clubs, Mamelodi Sundowns, will easily walk away with the R15m prize money.

Sundowns are the only unbeaten side in the league, with two wins and two draws.

The fifth-placed Brazilians are one match behind the league schedule, thanks to their participation in the taxing CAF Champions League, a tournament coach Pitso Mosimane has been prioritising.

"The whole day, the whole night, the whole year, I'll always say Mamelodi Sundowns will win the league.

"The club is a well-oiled machine," said the ebullient Mendu, who is one of the ambassadors of the ongoing COPA Coca-Cola Under-15 tournament.