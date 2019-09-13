Khama Billiat's call-up angers Mazinyo

Khama Billiat's decision to represent Zimbabwe in the second leg of the Fifa 2022 World Cup preliminary round qualifier against Somalia seems to have left a sour taste in the mouth of his Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp.

Having been left out of the squad for the away leg that ended 1-0 in favour of Somalia last week, Billiat was hastily called up for Tuesday's return leg on home soil.

The Amakhosi ace didn't disappoint, netting a 92nd-minute strike to book Zimbabwe a spot in the group stages of the qualifiers.

However, having announced on their website two weeks ago that Billiat would need 10 to 14 days to heal from a knock to his right pelvic bone, it appears Chiefs never approved the 29-year-old's abrupt inclusion in The Warriors squad.

Speaking after scooping the Absa Premiership Coach of the Month accolade for August at the PSL offices in Parktown yesterday, Middendorp was visibly irked when asked about Billiat's participation in the match on Tuesday.