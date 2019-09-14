Pirates have quality to turn it around, says Rulani Mokwena

Rulani Mokwena has acknowledged the quality he has at Orlando Pirates and believes it’s a matter of time before the club turn the corner after a worrying start to the 2019-20 campaign.

Pirates have already been bundled out of two cup competitions within the first two months of the 2019-20 season.

The Buccaneers were outclassed by upstarts Zambia Green Eagles in the preliminary stages of the Caf Champions League before Highlands Park knocked them out of the MTN8 first round last month.

Bucs’ league start has also been indifferent with only one win in their opening game at home against Bloemfontein Celtic. In the rest of their matches, they lost 3-0 against SuperSport United, before head coach Milutin Sredojevic’s abrupt, bombshell departure, which followed two goalless draws against AmaZulu and Golden Arrows when Mokwena was in charge.