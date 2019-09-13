Why Pirates, Sundowns targeted Bradley Grobler

SuperSport United striker Bradley Grobler has revealed that it was not only Orlando Pirates who made an offer for his services but Mamelodi Sundowns also bid for him on the final day of the recent transfer window.

It says a lot about how highly rated Grobler is as Pirates and Downs were eager to sign him despite missing much of last season with a groin injury.

When United made an offer to buy Thamsanqa Gabuza and Kudakwashe Mahachi from Pirates, the Soweto club tried to sneak in a swap deal for Grobler.

But Matsatsantsa a Pitori were resolute and opted to hang onto to the lethal marksman.

"Pirates made an approach to SuperSport and the club was adamant that I was not going anywhere," he said.

"Coach Kaitano [Tembo] asked them not to let me go. As a player I respect and appreciate that."