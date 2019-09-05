Bafana Bafana need stronger opponents - Jerry Sikhosana
Erstwhile Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates striker Jerry Sikhosana has lambasted SA Football Association (Safa) for bringing Madagascar for an international friendly at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (7pm).
Initially, Bafana were set to face Zambia away, but Chipolopolo decided to withdraw, citing "security concerns" amid the ongoing violence in SA.
Speaking on the sidelines of the Ke Yona Challenge media conference at Nedbank headquarters in Sandton, Johannesburg, yesterday, Sikhosana dubbed bringing Madagascar an "insult", implying the islanders are weaker opponents for SA.
"To bring Madagascar is just an insult. We always talk big in terms of playing against quality opponents," said Sikhosana, who amassed only 10 Bafana caps in his heyday.
"It was not a good idea for Safa to bring Madagascar. I think they should have tried harder to scramble for stronger opponents, not just going with the mentality of just wanting to play for the sake of it."
However, it's worth mentioning that Safa had no time to really look for a fashionable opponent as they had to scramble around, with Zambia only confirming their withdrawal on Tuesday night.
Sikhosana, who's the Ke Yona team coach alongside ex-Bafana ace Doctor Khumalo and well-known coach Khabo Zondo, also emphasised that under pressure Bucs interim mentor Rulani Mokwena must be given more time.
"I repeat, we must support our own coaches. We must be patient with Rulani, he'll come good," said Sikhosana of Mokwena, who's yet to register a win in four matches, with three draws and a defeat.
Mokwena took over from Milutin Sredojevic last month.
Meanwhile, the Ke Yona Challenge, a match between the Ke Yona team and Nedbank Cup Champions TS Galaxy, is billed for Kameelrivier Stadium in Mpumalanga on Saturday (3pm).
