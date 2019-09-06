Actress Zimkhitha Nyoka revives stage career

After successfully launching her TV and film career, actress Zimkhitha Nyoka goes back to stage to whet her acting appetite.

Nyoka, who has appeared in many TV shows, has shown exceptional acting capabilities since her introduction to local television five years ago.

The petite actress from Qamata in Cofimvaba, Eastern Cape, returns in style with a lead role in an all-female cast show called Xova.

Written and directed by Joseph Komani, the play tackles the biggest problem in the country of father absenteeism in the upbringing of children and highlights the brunt women carry in solo-parenting.

The winner of the 2019 Standard Bank Gold Ovation Award, Xova is set to run at the South African State Theatre in Pretoria from September

11-29.

The play is told through poetry, narration and movement. Xova touches on many challenges faced by women in the society and other social ills.

Nyoka explains that Xova is used as a metaphor that refers to the hustle and struggle that women face as they raise their kids alone.

"The story touches on many social ills such as prostitution, toxic mothers, toxic community and how girls inherit toxic habits from their mothers."

"Xova also looks at how women are compromised and forced to sell the only powerful tool they have which is their bodies."