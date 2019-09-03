Soccer

Mvala vows to regain last season's top form

By Bongani Magasela - 03 September 2019 - 10:00
Mothobi Mvala of Highlands Park has not quite hit the ground running.
Image: Philip Maeta / Gallo Images

Mothobi Mvala has promised to regain the form that saw him become one of the most-talked about players in the Absa Premiership last season.

That was because Mvala was scoring goals that mattered the most for Highlands Park in a season where they had just returned from the NFD after being relegated from top-flight football in the 2016/17 season.

Highlands finished seventh on the log and qualified for the MTN8 Cup competition, where they have progressed to the semifinals. The Tembisa club drew 0-0 with Polokwane City in the first leg of their semifinal at the weekend.

Highlands have since played six matches and Mvala - whose goal tally was eight last year - is yet to find the back of the net.

"You are right, my form has taken a knock," he said yesterday. "It is heart-breaking to hear that people are aware that something seems not to be going well in your performance, but at the same time it is motivating and I appreciate it because it will make me work even harder."

Mvala said even coach Owen da Gama did have a brotherly chat with him about his performance. "To be honest, I don't know why my form has taken a dip. I think it's normal for every individual in life to come across that period.

"Sometimes the opposition also makes it difficult for me because I have become a marked man, but I've got to work around it and regain my form. I am working with a video analyst ...I will get better."

On the 0-0 draw with Rise and Shine in the MTN8, Mvala said: "We will make up for this in the second leg at home in Tembisa [on September 17]."

