Mvala vows to regain last season's top form

Mothobi Mvala has promised to regain the form that saw him become one of the most-talked about players in the Absa Premiership last season.

That was because Mvala was scoring goals that mattered the most for Highlands Park in a season where they had just returned from the NFD after being relegated from top-flight football in the 2016/17 season.

Highlands finished seventh on the log and qualified for the MTN8 Cup competition, where they have progressed to the semifinals. The Tembisa club drew 0-0 with Polokwane City in the first leg of their semifinal at the weekend.

Highlands have since played six matches and Mvala - whose goal tally was eight last year - is yet to find the back of the net.

"You are right, my form has taken a knock," he said yesterday. "It is heart-breaking to hear that people are aware that something seems not to be going well in your performance, but at the same time it is motivating and I appreciate it because it will make me work even harder."