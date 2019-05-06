Owen da Gama pays tribute to striker Tendai Ndoro

Owen da Gama has paid tribute to striker Tendai Ndoro after the Zimbabwe marksman scored the crucial goal that helped 10-men Highlands Park regain their place in the top eight at the weekend.

Highlands beat Bloemfontein Celtic 1-0 at Makhulong Stadium in Tembisa through Ndoro's 86th minute strike to secure all the points and move to eighth place on the Absa Premiership standings.

A grateful Da Gama showered praise on his striker after the win as his charges played the last 30 minutes of the match with 10 men after hardman Mothobi Mvala was sent off for a second bookable offense in the second half.

"Tendai has got experience and he can score goals‚" Da Gama said.