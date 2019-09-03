Trott Moloto returns after 17 years
In choosing his technical team, Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki has demonstrated that his tenure in charge of the team will not be a one-man show.
Ntseki chose veteran coach Trott Moloto, 63, to be his technical adviser and Kaizer Chiefs academy coach Arthur Zwane, 45, to be his assistant.
Moloto makes a comeback to the Bafana fold for the first time in 17 years.
The Mamelodi Sundowns senior club official has had two previous stints (from 1998 to 2000 and in 2002) as Bafana coach.
"We have brought in knowledgeable people that I feel will be of help to take Bafana to the next level. I believe it's not all about me. It's about the collective," Ntseki said.
"He [Trott] will be coming in as a mentor because of his vast experience with national teams. I have a very good relationship with him as a legend and a coach.
"He will be a voice of reason and somebody we can consult with and manage our players better.
"As for Arthur, I have worked with him since I came to Safa. He is one of the hard-working coaches in the country and I felt it's an opportunity to work with him."
The arrival of Moloto and Zwane is not yet permanent and will return to their clubs after the friendly against Zambia on Saturday.
Safa will embark on a process to finalise the technical team that will work with Ntseki going forward thereafter.
Andre Arendse will continue as the goalkeeper coach while Kabelo Rangoaga returns as the fitness coach.
Ntseki, who has limited experience coaching at the highest level, will need all the help he can get as Bafana coach.
He has not coached a premier division team, but was assistant to Clinton Larsen at Bloem Celtic 10 years ago.
