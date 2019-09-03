Trott Moloto returns after 17 years

In choosing his technical team, Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki has demonstrated that his tenure in charge of the team will not be a one-man show.

Ntseki chose veteran coach Trott Moloto, 63, to be his technical adviser and Kaizer Chiefs academy coach Arthur Zwane, 45, to be his assistant.

Moloto makes a comeback to the Bafana fold for the first time in 17 years.

The Mamelodi Sundowns senior club official has had two previous stints (from 1998 to 2000 and in 2002) as Bafana coach.

"We have brought in knowledgeable people that I feel will be of help to take Bafana to the next level. I believe it's not all about me. It's about the collective," Ntseki said.

"He [Trott] will be coming in as a mentor because of his vast experience with national teams. I have a very good relationship with him as a legend and a coach.