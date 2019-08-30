ANC top six to meet with KZN leadership

Defiant eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede has complained to Luthuli House that the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has treated her unfairly in the process that led to her

removal.

Gumede withdrew her resignation on Wednesday following a meeting with her followers the previous day.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said Gumede contacted him, complaining about how the party's provincial leaders had treated her.

"She has communicated to me that she has not been fairly treated.

"We said 'we have been communicating with the leadership. Just be patient and allow us space as the national leadership'."

The KZN ANC officials are expected to meet with the party's top six on Monday to tell their side of the story.