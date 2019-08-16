Kaitano Tembo lauds on-form Bradley Grobler

In some quarters, SuperSport United striker Bradley Grobler is considered to be among the elite marksmen in the country, and in midweek he demonstrated precisely why.

The 31-year-old was like a wrecking ball to the Orlando Pirates defence as his two goals powered United to a 3-0 league thumping of the Sowetans.

The SA fraternity can only imagine the heights Grobler could have reached had injuries not negatively affected his career. He missed a huge chuck of the previous season as his groin and knee injuries frustrated him.

United coach Kaitano Tembo believes Grobler is one of the best strikers in the country when on form.