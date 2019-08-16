Kaitano Tembo lauds on-form Bradley Grobler
In some quarters, SuperSport United striker Bradley Grobler is considered to be among the elite marksmen in the country, and in midweek he demonstrated precisely why.
The 31-year-old was like a wrecking ball to the Orlando Pirates defence as his two goals powered United to a 3-0 league thumping of the Sowetans.
The SA fraternity can only imagine the heights Grobler could have reached had injuries not negatively affected his career. He missed a huge chuck of the previous season as his groin and knee injuries frustrated him.
United coach Kaitano Tembo believes Grobler is one of the best strikers in the country when on form.
"Bradley has always been unlucky with injuries. Last season he started very well and then had two injuries in a space of a month and had to operate both his groins," Tembo said.
"It was a big setback for us. He looks sharp now and is in a good physical condition. This season, I think he will play more games than last season."
Tembo added that a fully fit Grobler can do wonders for Bafana Bafana.
"I think an injury-free Bradley can score double figures. He has the quality and is a good finisher," he said.
"Besides scoring, he helps our team in terms of our structure. I think he can be an important player for the country and a regular for Bafana."
Grobler will look to continue his scoring form when they take on Bidvest Wits in the MTN8 first round at the Bidvest Stadium on Sunday (3pm).