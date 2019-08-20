Gabuza explains good early form for Matsatsantsa

United strikers have been firing from all cylinders with goals coming aplenty. In the previous match, Bradley Grobler scored a brace in the 3-0 win over Pirates in the league last week.

Gabuza implied that at the Buccaneers they did not utilise him to his best abilities. "There is a lot of differences because Pirates play a lot of short passes and here it's not like that, we play diagonal balls.

"Most of my goals from the national team [Bafana Bafana], Golden Arrows and Pirates have been headers. That is what I am used to . and as a striker I must always be in the box to finish."

Despite his blistering start to life at the three-time Premiership winners, he has pleaded with the public to give him more time to adjust.

"It's because I am at a new home. If I don't score I must at least create. But it is only my first season, so I need more time," Gabuza said.