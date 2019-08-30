All is not fair in love and soccer

Amid Royal Eagles' protracted squabble over the ownership of the club, Sowetan has learnt that some players have been shown the door.

Eagles' chaos stem from a rather petulant divorce between co-owners S'bu and Shauwn Mpisane, leaving the second-tier side the ex-couple's massive bone of contention.

It appears S'bu is the registered owner of the club and Shauwn took a legal route to claim a share, but failed.

A source close to the situation revealed that a number of players who were signed by Shauwn during jolly days, have been sent packing.

"All the guys that were brought in by Shauwn have been dismissed, it's very bad because some of them were wanted by PSL teams last season but the club stood on their way," said the informant.