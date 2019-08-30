Soccer

All is not fair in love and soccer

By Sihle Ndebele - 30 August 2019 - 11:20
Sbu and Shauwn Mpisane in happier times.
Sbu and Shauwn Mpisane in happier times.
Image: JACKIE CLAUSEN

Amid Royal Eagles' protracted squabble over the ownership of the club, Sowetan has learnt that some players have been shown the door.

Eagles' chaos stem from a rather petulant divorce between co-owners S'bu and Shauwn Mpisane, leaving the second-tier side the ex-couple's massive bone of contention.

It appears S'bu is the registered owner of the club and Shauwn took a legal route to claim a share, but failed.

A source close to the situation revealed that a number of players who were signed by Shauwn during jolly days, have been sent packing.

"All the guys that were brought in by Shauwn have been dismissed, it's very bad because some of them were wanted by PSL teams last season but the club stood on their way," said the informant.

Ferreira keen to start new season

Dispute delayed kickoff
Sport
3 days ago

The club boasts a new manager in Richard Makhoba, who joined a few weeks ago, replacing James Dlamini.

Makhoba is believed to be close to S'bu. Admitting he reports to S'bu, Makhoba distanced himself from the talks that the club got rid of Shauwn's players.

"Yes I report to S'bu, but unfortunately I wouldn't know that [players signed by Shauwn have been released] because I am not in the camp and I have just joined . I am still trying to catch up. I've not released any player," he said.

As a result of this bitter quarrel, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) had to postpone Eagles' two opening league games against Mbombela United and Jomo Cosmos.

Premiership windfall motivation for NFD clubs

Club bosses refuse to sulk over snub.
Sport
1 month ago

Makhoba confirmed they'll eventually kick off their campaign, hosting GladAfrica Championship's newbies JDR Stars at Chatsworth Stadium on Sunday (3pm).

PSL acting chief executive Mato Madlala could not be reached for comment to confirm whether the game between Eagles and JDR was going on as scheduled.

GladAfrica fixtures (all at 3pm)

Tomorrow: Kings v Galaxy, Mpumalanga Stadium; Tshakhuma v Swallows, Thohoyandou Stadium; Mbombela v FS Stars, Kanyamazane Stadium; Steenberg v Sporting, Athlone Stadium

Sunday: Ajax v Uthongathi, Athlone Stadium; Eagles v JDR, Chatsworth Stadium; AmaTuks v Cosmos, Tuks Stadium; Richards v Umoya, Umhlathuze Sports Complex.

Royal Eagles penalty boom raises questions

PSL, Safa yet to receive complaint
Sport
4 months ago

Mpisane mansion raided again as Sars pounces on controversial family

South African Revenue Services (Sars) officials once again swooped on power couple Shauwn and S’bu Mpisane’s plush mansion in the leafy suburb of La ...
News
5 months ago

New twist in Mpisane saga as curator is ordered off properties

The curator appointed late last month to take control of the assets of Sbu and Shauwn Mpisane, which are under attachment by Sars, was forced by ...
News
5 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Classifieds

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'They just accused him for nothing': Supporters of 'Major 1' firm on his ...
Foiled cash-in-transit heist leaves two robbers dead
X