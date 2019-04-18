Royal Eagles penalty boom raises questions

The outrageous rate at which third-placed Royal Eagles receive penalties in the national First Division (NFD) has triggered allegations of match fixing.

Eagles, owned by the wealthy Durban-based Mpisane family, have been awarded at least five penalties in 12 matches since January, with their skipper Philani Cele converting most of them.

Cele, a centre-back, now has 10 goals to his name and is the club's top-scorer.

Records show that four of his goals are penalties, with two in the first half and the other two in the second stanza. Eagles are now on 47 points, two adrift of leaders Stellenbosch.

A concerned NFD coach, who asked not to be named, whose team conceded a penalty against Eagles, has urged the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to investigate the KwaZulu-Natal outfit.

"The PSL must take action against Eagles... they must investigate this team.

"When you play against Eagles you already know you will concede a penalty or your player will unconvincingly get a red card. it's shocking. Maybe it's because NFD matches are not on television.''

Eagles coach Sazi Ngubane dismissed the accusation that they bribe match officials, insisting they deserve to be where they are on the standings.