We won't buy PSL status - Royal Eagles owner Shauwn Mpisane

Durban tycoon and Royal Eagles co-owner Shauwn Mpisane has reiterated they have no intention of buying a top flight status, saying Eagles will work their way up instead of taking shortcuts.

The wealthy and yet controversial Mpisane family ventured into football by purchasing the status of National First Division (NFD) side Sivutsa Stars in 2014, renaming it Royal Eagles.

But Eagles have struggled to realise their dream of ascending to the top flight.

Even with their ability to attract quality coaching staff and players, the Durban-based side have failed to live up to expectations, triggering rumours that the Mpisane family are plotting an alternative route to end up in the Absa Premiership.

Last year it was believed that the they were interested in acquiring the status of Free State Stars, but Shawn Mpisane has insisted Eagles will never buy a Premiership status.

"It has never been our intention to take shortcuts. We want to earn our stripes. Royal Eagles will eventually win promotion, we are optimistic. In football you must be patient," said Shauwn. Having previously signed big-name players like former Bafana Bafana striker Katlego Mphela and well-travelled Mame Niang among others, the Eagles boss feels this approach - of luring stars - has not yielded fruit.

"Lessons learnt from the past are that now we must get players without a name, players that are hungry who still want to make it. However, we will not change the team completely," she said.

Last season Eagles played at Pietermaritzburg's Harry Gwala Stadium. Shauwn says the club aim to return to Durban next season.

"The club is originally from Lamontville [where S'bu was born] and we want to trace its roots. We want to use Wema Stadium [in Lamontville] but we are still waiting for the Premier Soccer League to approve it. If the stadium fails to meet the standards, we will renovate it with the help of the municipality."