Time for Serbia's goal king to rule

The early good form of Kaizer Chiefs striker Samir Nurkovic already has the club's supporters dreaming, but little is known about how the Serbian was scouted.

Amakhosi signed Nurkovic from the most unlikely of corners: from unfancied outfit KFC Kormano in the Slovakian second division.

The 27-year-old delivered a man-of-the-match winning performance in Chiefs' recent 2-1 comeback win against Cape Town City at Newlands Stadium on Tuesday.

Kearyn Baccus and Daniel Cardoso scored late goals after Kermit Erasmus had put City ahead.

Last season, the Serbian marksman caught the attention of scouts after scoring an incredible 23 goals in the 28 games for Kormano.

Though he made a name for himself in Slovakia, Nurkovic is an unknown entity in his home country.

"My people back home don't know him because he never played professionally in Serbia," said agent Ivica Stankovic, who represents among others Milutin Sredojevic.

"I only knew him now playing for Chiefs. I think they got him through a contact they have in Slovakia."