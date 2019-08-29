Families demand bodies of serial killer's victims

The families of five young women who were found murdered and buried in shallow graves have demanded that police release their bodies for burials.

Tokie Tlaka, 24, Banele Khoza, 15, Felicia Mndlovo, 17, Noxolo Mdluli, 17, and Nomthandazo Mdluli, 19, were found buried in shallow graves in Mganduzweni village outside Hazyview, Mpumalanga, in July.

Julius Mndawe, 25, has since confessed to killing all of them.

He appeared in the Masoyi magistrate's court yesterday where there was a high presence of community members who bayed for his blood.

He is facing five murder charges. "We can see the police are treating this man like a president, they are protecting him more than us the community and the deceased's families.

"So for now, we just want the bodies of our children to be released so we can bury them in peace. The wait has been very long. We are still mourning while the man who killed our daughters is eating and sleeping well..." said Noxolo's grandmother Caroline Mona outside the court.