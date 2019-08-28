Kaizer Chiefs have gone from being 'a Fiat Panda' to a Formula One car‚ says Middendorp

Ernst Middendorp suggested that Kaizer Chiefs were akin to a Fiat Panda last season but this season's new-look version is starting to purr with the sleek sophistication of a Formula One racing car.

Three victories from their opening four games of the season have Chiefs on 10 points and top of the early season Absa Premiership standings with Wednesday night’s come-from-behind win against Cape Town City at Newlands providing a massive flip to morale and reputation.

What pleased the usually taciturn Middendorp was the flexibility of his line-up as players interchanged to dominate the majority of the match after being caught early‚ before emerging 2-1 winners.

“I have been tactically flexible in the 25 years that I have been coaching‚ and that is something that I have always been asking for from my players - being flexible‚ being able to play different positions.