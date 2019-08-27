Newlands to host City, Chiefs clash
Cape Town City have no plans of cutting ties with the Cape Town Stadium despite its unavailability having forced them to find alternative facilities.
The Citizens will host Kaizer Chiefs tonight (7.30pm) at Newlands Stadium instead of the 2010 Fifa World Cup stadium due to the pitch undergoing maintenance.
The stadium has not been available since the start of the season and the club has had to alternate between Newlands and the Athlone Stadium.
However, despite this inconvenience, club director Michel Comitis says the club will
return to the Cape Town Stadium once the pitch is ready.
"Of course, it is not an ideal situation. Football clubs around the world prosper because they have a home base that fans can identify with," he said.
"We have been working closely with the City of Cape Town and different stakeholders to come to a temporary solution.
"Definitely when it's available again we will return to the Cape Town Stadium.
"The pitch at our regular home is not ready, so we have had to come up with alternatives."
City and Chiefs will put their early unbeaten records on the line in the league clash.
Amakhosi are on top of the table with seven points after two wins and a draw. The host team on the other hand are sixth with five points.
The last time City played at the ground they suffered a 2-0 loss at the hands of Polokwane City in the MTN8 first round.
Meanwhile, Chiefs new signing Samir Nurkovic is thrilled to have found a first goal for the club in Saturday's 1-1 draw with SuperSport United.
"It was very important for me to have scored against SuperSport," the Serb told the Chiefs website.
"Every striker who comes to a new team knows the value and importance of scoring their first goal, and you need to get it as soon as possible to be ready for the next games. I am happy to have gotten my first goal and I now look at what is ahead of us."
He should again lead the line this evening as Amakhosi seek to retain their place at the top of the standings.