Newlands to host City, Chiefs clash

Cape Town City have no plans of cutting ties with the Cape Town Stadium despite its unavailability having forced them to find alternative facilities.

The Citizens will host Kaizer Chiefs tonight (7.30pm) at Newlands Stadium instead of the 2010 Fifa World Cup stadium due to the pitch undergoing maintenance.

The stadium has not been available since the start of the season and the club has had to alternate between Newlands and the Athlone Stadium.

However, despite this inconvenience, club director Michel Comitis says the club will

return to the Cape Town Stadium once the pitch is ready.

"Of course, it is not an ideal situation. Football clubs around the world prosper because they have a home base that fans can identify with," he said.

"We have been working closely with the City of Cape Town and different stakeholders to come to a temporary solution.

"Definitely when it's available again we will return to the Cape Town Stadium.

"The pitch at our regular home is not ready, so we have had to come up with alternatives."